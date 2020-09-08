OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Commences Private Preview Phase for New Software Functionality

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) announces that the Company's subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., has released a private preview version of new functionality for its Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solution that allows CIM users to incorporate Cathodic Protection Survey ("CPS") data with their existing inline inspection ("ILI"), pipe property and repair data to detect potential threats. The new functionality will initially be used in private preview mode and is accessible by all current users of CIM. User feedback will guide future update releases.

CPS data includes various datasets including Close Interval Survey ("CIS"), Alternating Current Voltage Gradient ("ACVG") and Direct Current Voltage Gradient ("DCVG"), which all essentially search for breakdown of pipeline coatings around which corrosion may occur and which are key components used in Direct Assessment ("DA") methodologies. DA integrity methodologies are used for the majority of pipelines in the U.S.A., including those for which ILI data is not captured. The identification of electrical activity detects probable areas of corrosion where pipeline coatings have deteriorated, which progress over time to threaten pipeline structural integrity. This underscores the importance of incorporating this new functionality into CIM to enter the DA market.

The new functionality is tool vendor agnostic and will allow operators to automate the correlation of CPS and ILI data in CIM to improve intelligence and decision-making capability for integrity management engineers. The Company anticipates that this new functionality will increase CIM users by adding personnel who address DA functions. The Company also believes overall CIM utilization will increase as DA data is typically collected more frequently than ILI data, thus driving more frequent data ingestion and analysis within CIM. The release of this new functionality serves as a foundational model to accommodate additional data sets in the future, which helps enhance our CIM platform and our competitive moat.

"This builds upon the foundation of CIM as a platform and proves the methodology that we plan to use for incorporating additional datasets into CIM such as soil, depth of cover, chemical mitigation analyses, and even municipal water and waste water data, should we pursue adaption of CIM for this market. We have received very positive feedback from clients and prospective customers with whom we conducted initial research to design the features that they need. We expect their collaborative input to continue as we evolve this component of our CIM platform," said Jordan Dubuc, CTO. "Our data science team has been running experiments using CPS data, with encouraging results, and we are optimistic that adding CPS data to the library of CIM integrity compliance conditions will further our mission to advance machine learning for the energy pipeline industry."

"Initial indications support our belief that integrating CPS datasets is a foundational step to evolve OneBridge's CIM platform for the DA market," said Brandon Taylor, President and COO. "Our clients have been invaluable in helping us identify features that operators need to manage their pipelines. We appreciate their guidance, and willingness to contribute to influence the evolution of our CIM platform, allowing us to continue our technology innovations."

Concurrent with the new product release, OneBridge has published a whitepaper that provides more insight regarding how pipeline operators can leverage this new functionality within CIM.

About OneBridge:

OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist oil and gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

About OneSoft

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

