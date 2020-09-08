Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: NBC Sports Reaches Agreement to Televise Xtreme Fighting Championships - XFC 43, NOV. 11 LIVE ON NBCSN AT 9P.M. ET

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) has reached an agreement with NBC Sports to present the Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") live in the United States.

"We are pleased to partner with XFC and showcase their action-packed bouts and exciting fighters to fans in the United States," says Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.

NBCSN will televise XFC 43 on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET, featuring live action from the final two hours of 'main event' fights.

XFC is returning to the Hexagon under a new ownership group led by CEO Steve Smith and President Myron Molotky. Each fight night will feature bouts from XFC's three competition series; Young Guns (up-and-coming fighters), Tournament Series (bracket-format fights leading to a weight class champion) and Super Fights (highest-profile and most-established fighters).

"NBC Sports is the gold standard in sports television, with an unmatched history presenting the most prestigious competitions in the world," says Molotky. "The team at NBC Sports impressed us with their experience, their understanding of our vision, and their commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to join them as partners and to give our fighters an opportunity to shine in front of this powerful audience."

XFC 43 is slated for November 11 with contingencies in place for a future date should health and travel conditions in the United States require sliding later. Announcements about international distribution of XFC 43 as well as production and talent hires are forthcoming.

ABOUT XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

Steve Smith

www.XFCMMA.net

XFC Hotline:(850) 598-8828

Steve@xfcmma.net

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605061/NBC-Sports-Reaches-Agreement-to-Televise-Xtreme-Fighting-Championships--XFC-43-NOV-11-LIVE-ON-NBCSN-AT-9PM-ET