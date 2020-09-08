H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with over €34 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its European Middle Market LBO team with the addition of Rohin Jain as a Managing Director and Nishant Nayyar as a Principal. Both will be based in H.I.G.'s London office.

Rohin has over 15 years of experience in private equity covering a wide range of sectors, regions and investment strategies. Prior to joining H.I.G., he led the Healthcare Sector Team at Triton Partners. Prior to that, he worked at Mistral Equity Partners and UBS Investment Bank.

Nishant has over 13 years of private equity experience, investing across the technology sector, including tech enabled services, telecoms, software, and business services. Prior to H.I.G., he was a Principal at Apax Partners where he spent 10 years in the TMT industry and led several successful investments. Before that, Nishant was a private equity investor at Warburg Pincus and started his career as a consultant at Bain Company.

Commenting on the hires, Markus Noe-Nordberg, Head of the European Middle Market LBO team, said, "We are delighted to welcome both Rohin and Nishant to the firm. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will prove invaluable to the team as we continue growing our European Middle Market LBO activities."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €34 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

