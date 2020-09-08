NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 08, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 147460) NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 16,671 shares will be traded as old shares as of September 09, 2020 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Nanoform Finland Oyj's share: Trading code: NANOFH ISIN code: FI4000330972 Orderbook id: 196947 Number of shares: 66,600,443 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260