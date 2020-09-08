Anzeige
WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 
Tradegate
04.09.20
15:46 Uhr
11,100 Euro
-0,260
-2,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
08.09.2020 | 14:05
Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
September 8, 2020 at 3 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares


On September 8, 2020 a total of 5,871 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issues announced on March 7, 2019 and March 5, 2020. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2018 and 2019 performance periods. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,418,440 own shares.

For more information, please contact:


Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

