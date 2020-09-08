GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data on Track to Beat Sekur Sales Targets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that, after consulting with our distribution network, we can confirm that despite the economic slowdown in many of the countries GlobeX has distribution agreements, sales of Sekur will meet or beat our internal targets for 2020 sales.

After discussing with several of its distributors in Canada, USA, Latin America, the Bahamas, and South Asia; GlobeX has been able to compile an estimate of sales for Sekur for the remainder of this year. Although most markets are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic economic damages, sales are expected to attract a minimum of 1,000 paid users and reach a potential of 5,000 paid users in 2020, depending on economic factors, bringing recurring yearly gross sales of US$70,000 to US$350,000 for 2020, through distributors, with an estimated increase of 100% in volume of paid subscribers sold for 2021 as the Company expands into other markets, such as the Middle East, Africa and Australia. The licenses in South Asia are paid on a yearly basis in advance, as they are activated. GlobeX expected a lower paid subscriber base in 2020, due to the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, cyber-attacks and BEC attacks on enterprises and government infrastructures has created an immediate need for Sekur.

The Company has already received interest for Sekur for 2,000 users in South Asia and Central America from two distributors, and is working diligently to try to close these opportunities before December 31 2020. The Company is also having advanced discussions with its distributor in Toronto Canada, Darn IT Group, in order to find large scale distribution in Canada and has had early discussions with a large distributor that wishes to remain anonymous due to the nature of the discussions as the distributor is looking at a possible exclusivity agreement for Canada.

Sekur is the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging, voice recording transfer, self-destruct timer, an encrypted email account and a secure file transfer solution. All data is secured using GlobeX's proprietary encryption technology and is hosted exclusively in Switzerland for ultimate privacy.

Sekur includes the Company's proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Using the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

One of the many Privacy and security features of Sekur is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O'Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. Sekur issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Sekur is available for purchase immediately in USD, and will be available in local currencies in CAD, CHF, EUR, AUD and NZD by mid-October, in order to be able to penetrate other markets and sell to distributors and directly to businesses and consumers through email marketing and social media awareness.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com.

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605080/GlobeX-Data-on-Track-to-Beat-Sekur-Sales-Targets