vCita: vcita Unveils 'Packages' Feature to Help SMBs Increase Retention and Secure Their Revenue

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / vCita, the business management platform for SMBs, has announced the release of Packages, a new service that allows small businesses to improve customer retention and secure long-term revenues.

The new Packages feature enables vcita users to bundle several services together and sell them as a package deal online at a discounted price. Business owners can also offer special pricing for groups, specific customers or those interested in "day rates,", allowing customers to mix and match services as they wish.

Billed as a "better, faster, smarter way to sell your services," Packages helps small firms commoditize multiple services by making them available from a single booking platform. Similar to a gift voucher, the services come with an expiration date, meaning small businesses who might otherwise struggle to sell their services in the current climate can maintain revenue streams by letting customers pay for packages now and use the service later on. Such businesses might include hair salons, health spas, and beauty clinics.

Within Packages, service providers can create tiered offerings and easily add prices, images and descriptions. It's also possible to automatically invite customers to track their ongoing Package balances and repurchase when balances are running low.

When purchasing a package online, customers pay up front while their credits are automatically added to their records in the business's CRM system. The next time the client books a service, vcita will automatically redeem package credits instead of requesting payment.

"The new Packages feature is extremely beneficial for both the business and the customer," said vcita CEO Itzik Levy. "Now more than ever, SMBs are looking for ways to future-proof their projected income. Selling packages gives them the peace of mind they need and provides them with funds they can invest back into their business.

"We're proud to support SMBs during these challenging times and work continuously to help our users adapt and excel in the new normal."

