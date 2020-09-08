QUADPACK: Quadpack Wood inaugurates biomass plant

By investing in sustainable manufacturing, global beauty packaging provider Quadpack aims to have a positive impact on society and the environment

September 2020 is a watershed in the history of Quadpack Wood. This month, the wood components factory based in Torelló, Spain, takes an important step towards carbon neutrality, thanks to a new biomass plant. Quadpack Wood will now use its own wood scraps to generate energy for its dryers, heating and air conditioning, thereby eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

Quadpack's sustainability strategy encompasses not only its products and people, but also its processes, and the biomass plant is the result of a long-term project to cut carbon emissions at the factory. After a €2 million investment and nine months of building works, the new installation puts Quadpack Wood at the forefront of innovative and sustainable manufacturing.

As a pioneer in wooden componentry for beauty packaging, Quadpack Wood has been paving the way for a more sustainable supply chain, from sourcing to disposal. In 2016, a state-of-the-art regenerative thermal oxidiser was installed in the factory to process and eliminate volatile organic component emissions, exceeding environmental regulations. In 2017, the factory started using electricity from renewable sources - a successful initiative that has since been implemented at all Quadpack manufacturing sites.

All raw material is sourced from sustainably-managed forests, mostly in Europe, to ensure a transparent chain of custody. In this area, Quadpack Wood is certified by both the FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council) and the PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification). The group's combined efforts in sustainability have won it a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, a prestigious corporate social responsibility ratings provider.

Plans for the future go even further - such as increasing renewable energy sourcing by investing in solar panels - as the company commits to ensuring a positive impact on the planet and on society.

Quadpack Wood is part of the Spanish Manufacturing Division of Quadpack Industries.



