The company acquires a majority stake in the leading southern European app that offers access to the largest network of public charging points for electric vehicles

With this transaction, Wallbox takes another step towards consolidating its position as an intelligent energy management company and advances in the public charging segment

Electromaps will continue to develop and operate its platform under the same brand through the leadership of its founding partners Xavier Cañadell and Jordi Rodríguez

Wallbox, the leading energy management company that manufactures smart charging solutions for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, has today announced the acquisition of the majority of the share capital of Electromaps.

Electromaps is the leading digital platform for accessing free and paid-for electric charging points in southern Europe. The app provides its 100,000 users access and payment directly from their mobile phone, unifying the entire charging infrastructure and improving the electric vehicle driving experience.

Through this acquisition, Wallbox takes its first step in the public electric charging space and continues to advance its purpose of facilitating the adoption and use of electric cars today while creating more sustainable uses of energy in the future. In the UK market, the company would have more than 3,900 listed charging points and will increase its footprint following this acquisition. Wallbox already distributes chargers throughout the UK and Electromaps will complement the service offering in this market.

"This is a strategically significant transaction. By adding public charging access to our portfolio, we are making rapid progress towards creating a complete ecosystem for electric car charging in our current markets. Beyond having southern Europe's leading platform in public charging, Electromaps and its team bring us years of expertise in this market segment. Their vision is fully aligned with Wallbox and our mission. Our goal is to continue investing in the technological development of the platform and take it to more markets, thus complementing our existing residential and semi-public charging solutions," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox.

"Teaming up with Wallbox will allow us to maintain our leadership position in southern Europe and expand to more markets, benefiting both private users and recharging point operators. They will both have a more powerful and complete platform around the world," said Xavier Cañadell, CEO and co-founder of Electromaps.

The electromobility sector has entered a phase of exponential growth and Electromaps will drive this growth by investing more in technological development to anticipate needs and deliver improvements for the benefit of users.

Founded in 2009, Electromaps has been a pioneer in this market segment. Its three partners, Xavier Cañadell, Jordi Rodríguez and Rafael de Mestre have combined their vision with valuable and constant user interaction on the platform. Today they have 120,000 recharging points and have passed the 100,000 registered users mark. In the past decade they have managed more than one million KwH in recharges.

"These figures show that we have become both an essential travel companion for EV users and an ally of charging point operators, as is the case of the FEDA, a government company that manages all the public charging points in Andorra through our platform," said Jordi Rodríguez, CTO and co-founder of Electromaps.

At the beginning of this year, Wallbox completed the second tranche of its series A investment and secured €23 million to expand globally, specifically in China and America. Wallbox will also make strategic investments like Electromaps to expand its portfolio of services. Wallbox's investors include Iberdrola, Seaya Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst, among others.

This new acquisition allows Wallbox to take a step forward in promoting and facilitating the use of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles and opens the door for consumers to take an active role not only in recharging their vehicle, but also in managing energy. It also provides consumers the information they need to recharge with autonomy.

ABOUT WALLBOX: Wallbox is a leading energy management company that manufactures smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. Combining state-of-the-art technology with exceptional design, Wallbox creates a smart ecosystem that improves the way we manage, use and store energy. Created in 2015 and with its headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox' mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make a more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. Envisioning a world free of fossil fuels, Wallbox technology enables people to create, use and share renewable energy in ways they never imagined. It currently sells to more than 40 countries and has 250 staff spread across offices in Europe, Asia, and America, as well as 2 factories of its own. Wallbox offers four types of chargers, including Quasar, the first bidirectional charger for home use with advanced two-way charging technology. It was recognized with the highest distinction by CES, the world's leading technology trade show for the industry. During the first half of 2020 Wallbox completed a Series A round of investment of 23 million euros.

ABOUT ELECTROMAPS: Electromaps, founded in 2009 by Jordi Rodríguez and Xavier Cañadell, began with the idea of creating an interactive map of the first charging points that were beginning to be installed in Spain. Eleven years later, Electromaps is the leading public charging platform in Iberia, having registered more than 5,100 charging locations and with information on more than 13,500 outlets for electric vehicles. Globally, it has information on more than 120,000 locations and 285,000 outlets in 120 countries. It has managed more than 100,000 recharges with a total of more than 1,200,000 kWh supplied. Electromaps has also developed its own multi-brand charging point management platform allowing any owner of charging points to control access to their infrastructure, monitor consumption, manage payments, etc. both in private points and in public points.

