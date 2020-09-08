Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa: Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa?Explains the Role of Preoperative Computer Imaging in Rhinoplasty

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Rhinoplasty is one of the most common plastic surgery procedures, with over 220,000 procedures performed each year in the United States. One of the goals of ?Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa ??is to maintain high satisfaction rates with these procedures.

What is Preoperative Computer Imaging?

Preoperative computer imaging is used to model what each patient's nose will ideally look like after surgery and healing. One of the greatest values of PCI is communication. When a patient seeks out rhinoplasty evaluation, they often have a particular look in mind. Each surgeon will have their own aesthetic, and there are limitations as to what can be achieved with surgery.

The ?PCI process ?begins with photos taken during the consultation. It's uploaded to an imaging program. The surgeon morphs the image to reflect the proposed goal for the surgery with direction and communication from the patient. The image can be adjusted until both parties are happy with the simulation and the surgeon believes the desired enhancements are achievable.

Managing patient expectations is a challenge for plastic surgeons regardless of the procedure. PCI imaging for rhinoplasty and/or chin implants helps rhinoplasty surgeons guide the patient's expectations to give them a reasonable idea of what they can look like after surgery and healing.

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa ?Uses PCI

The lower third of the nose is said to be the most challenging aspect of rhinoplasty. PCI has been shown to increase patient satisfaction. Accuracy of PCI depends on the surgeon's artistic eye, the surgeon's ability to match surgical maneuvers to the proposed outcome, and also the cooperation of the tissue during surgery and healing to a certain extent. Greater PCI accuracy results in greater patient satisfaction. It also helps to manage patient expectations. Patients with unrealistic expectations may not be good candidates for surgery.

?Dr. Holcomb uses state of the art techniques along with PCI imaging to create the best patient experience. These methods often include the tongue and groove and tip cartilage shaping techniques to control tip position (including rotation and projection).

About? Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic? Surgery & Medspa offers procedures at their AAAASF Certified outpatient surgical facility. They also have privileges at local hospitals for those that require general anesthesia. They place a high value on pre and post-operative care. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and Medspa believes that their work starts when each patient steps into their office and ends when each patient is healed and satisfied with their results.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604055/Holcomb-Kreithen-Plastic-Surgery-MedspaExplains-the-Role-of-Preoperative-Computer-Imaging-in-Rhinoplasty