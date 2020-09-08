Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition With Ketosports

LVGI Anticipates 2021 Revenues of $10 to $12 Million

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. ("Limitless") (OTC PINK:LVGI), a holding company based in Tulsa, OK, today announced it has closed, and fully paid for, the acquisition of majority ownership in KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports, Inc., based in Seymour, IL, is synonymous with effective energy and health supplementation. The company began marketing its flagship keto product, KetoForce, in the USA in 2012. For those who consume carbohydrates, ketones act as an immediate fuel source, delaying the use of glucose for energy until ketones are low and/or depleted. This means that energy is prolonged for a substantially longer period-of-time. KetoSports, Inc. products contain no dairy, no animal by-products, no lactose, no gluten and are free from artificial colors, sweeteners and flavors; they are U.S. made and Paleo and Keto-Friendly. Other KetoSports products include CANA, Keto8 MCT oil, which provides a concentrated dose of C8 for a quick fuel source that boosts ketones, and KetoPro, a supplement which blends powerful probiotics with magnesium, a mineral important for bone structure and the proper function of nerves and muscles. The Mayo Clinic has completed a number of studies on the Keto Genic Diet and the results have shown the ability of ketones to strengthen the immune system, and to contribute as a dietary supplement in the treatment of ALS, diabetes, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Nine KetoSports products and three variety packs are available in Dick's Sporting Goods stores, in GNC stores and through their website, www.gnc.com, in TJX HomeGoods stores, and at various health and wellness and fitness centers throughout the USA. The company reported revenue of $1.3M in 2019.

Included in the Acquisition agreement, Limitless and KetoSports will contract a marketing agency, and have already negotiated a deal pending signed agreements, to expand and explode their sales through heavily weighted on-line promotions.

Joseph Francella, CEO of Limitless, said, "we are excited to welcome the KetoSports team to Limitless Venture Group. This groundbreaking management team released the first ketone product, KetoForce, in the USA. KetoSports has a fully operational in-house laboratory and manufacturing facility; they create their own formulations and products as well as package and ship these products from their proprietary facility. With this venture in place, we will initiate an aggressive production and marketing program to bring the company's products to more American consumers and to the international health and wellness market." Mr. Francella further added, "We have found the formula to attract successful companies to join the Limitless Venture Group, Inc. family of company's, and now that we have the funding available to make these acquisitions, we are going to be adding companies as fast as we can complete full due diligence once we have identified them. That being said we fully expect our 2021 revenues to be between 10 Million and 12 Million Dollars."

"We believe KetoSports is the market leader in Ketogenic diet supplements. One of the reasons we made this acquisition is our belief in the current strength and future growth of the ketogenic dietary supplement market which In 2018, globally was valued at 9.70 Billion Dollars and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach to 15.64 Billion Dollars by 2027, according to the Insight Partners. This trend is also apparent in web browser search statistics. According to Google Trends, search frequency for "keto" remains strong. In the U.S., there was an 850% increase in search volume between January of 2016 and January of 2020." said Devon Diaz, COO of Limitless. "We are certain the KetoSports team, which is led by Savitri Boodram Jones and Patrick Arnold, can significantly expand and grow sales within the next few years."

"With renewed ketone product promotion and the increased access to capital and support LVGI provides, KetoSports will continue to lead the market in ketone innovations and product improvements, with an eye toward significantly increasing market share in a fast-growing industry," said Savitri Boodram Jones, CEO, KetoSports, Inc. "We currently have a number of new and exciting products in our pipeline, and we look forward, with the participation of LVGI, to bringing them to market as soon as possible."

"KetoSports is known in the industry for its hardline innovation and robust R&D," said Patrick Arnold, Lead Research Scientist and Developer. "We look forward to creating an even broader offering of meaningful therapies and peerless products with numerous applications. The KetoSports team and I look forward to what we can now accomplish as part of Limitless."

Limitless continues to seek accretive acquisitions, and expects to make further announcements regarding these acquisitions over the next few quarters.

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (LVGI) is a holding company that produces, distributes and markets various product lines, including KetoSports, Inc., a manufacturer of Keto products, and Rokin, a provider of vaping accessories. The company develops brand product through its graphic development and bioengineering departments; it has successfully acquired KetoSports, Inc. and Rokin, Inc.

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products.

For additional Info please visit: www.ketosports.com, www.rokinvapes.com, www.lvginc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Details:

info@lvginc.com

+918-671-9935

SOURCE: Limitless Venture Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605105/Limitless-Venture-Group-Inc-Completes-Acquisition-With-Ketosports