Ayr Strategies Inc.: Ayr Strategies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE:AYR.A)(OTCQX:AYRSF) ("Ayr" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events in September:

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, with 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37131

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 10th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

A.G.P. Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference

Attending: Tuesday, September 29th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

Canaccord Genuity Virtual US Cannabis Symposium

Attending: Wednesday, September 30th

Where: Virtual presentation & 1x1 meeting format

For more information about the events or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Ayr management, please contact your respective event representative or call the company's investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr Strategies ("Ayr") is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. With anchor operations in Massachusetts and Nevada, the company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich and enliven consumers' experience every day - helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr's leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick

E: IR@ayrstrategies.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

T: (949) 574-3860

E: IR@ayrstrategies.com

