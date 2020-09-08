Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Contactless Web Payment Feature

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contact-free payments and loyalty app, announced today the addition of a web browser payment feature (web pay). Web pay gives customers a contact free payment option that requires no prior app download. This feature is ideal for customers who may prefer not to download a mobile app, such as tourists or those in a quick pay scenario, such as dental office patients, spa, salon or barbershop clients.

The web pay feature gives businesses the opportunity to introduce Perk Hero to their customers, without the requirement of downloading the Perk Hero app in order to complete a contact free payment. After making a web pay payment, users are then prompted to download the Perk Hero app for their next purchase to benefit from the immediate cash back rewards they earn the next time they pay.

"Web pay gives Perk Hero another key market advantage by delivering more payment options for seamless and safe contact-free payments. This safe payment technology is the new standard for business, and we are upholding our commitment to support innovation to help drive revenue growth for business owners," says Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs.

A customer can scan the Perk Hero QR code with their mobile device, and then be prompted to easily complete their payment with either a credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

"We've researched the most important and viable contact-free payment options and having web pay was a natural advancement. Perk Hero brings the best mobile payment, loyalty and ordering features and we will continue to innovate our platform," says Mr. Hoyles.

The latest news and information about Perk Hero's features can be found at www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with contact-free payments, digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

