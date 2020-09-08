Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September 2020

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in September 2020.

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 10, 2020 at 3:20 pm Eastern Time . The live webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/citi/clarivate-september-2020 and will be available for replay.

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 16, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time . The live webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/barclays/clarivate-september-2020http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/clan and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation - from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. For more information, please visit clarivate.com .

