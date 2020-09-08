Bhavana Chamoli Partakes in the Annual India Day Parade in the Role of Grand Marshal

The India Day Parade was established to highlight significant Indian contributions in the United States. The committee works together to empower Indian communities through the promotion of economic development, education, leadership, social advancement, and environmental awareness.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Long-time committee member and community supporter, Bhavana Chamoli, recently fulfilled the role of Grand Marshal at the annual India Day Parade on August 15th, 2020.

The India Day Parade (IDPUSA) is a recognized historic event, which brings together more than 100 organizations annually to celebrate the Independence of India. With various religious, cultural, and not-for-profit organizations in attendance, the parade helps to instills a sense of pride and self-worth in all members of the Indian-American community.

"It was an unbelievable honor to be involved in such an important day for our community," states Bhavana Chamoli, "We go to great lengths to highlight the contributions of Indians in businesses and in government. I cannot wait to see what next year brings."

For more information on the annual India Day Parade and the missions of the community, please visit their official website here.

About Bhavana Chamoli

Bhavana Chamoli formerly held the position of Senior App Developer at MIO Partners - an asset management firm based out of New York City.

Despite her professional successes, Bhavana is always searching for new ways to cultivate positive change in her community. As the Founder and President of the India Organization, she fights to promote civil rights and social actions while volunteering her time regularly for youth development.

Bhavana also recently launched an Academic Scholarship Campaign to help provide financial assistance for individuals who have been hit hard by the current economic downturn.

