First implementation of integrated IP/MPLS microwave in the country

- Wireless mobile backhaul network for LTE and 5G

CELCOM, a leading mobile operator in Malaysia, implements integrated IP/MPLS services across its wireless backhaul network based on SIAE MICROELETTRONICA L3 microwave radio AGS20 to enhance performances for current LTE and about to be launched 5G services.

Celcom has been investing in its backhaul network for higher performances to accommodate the imminent launch of 5G services. Celcom and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA have been working together for over a decade and have recently achieved important milestones, advancing the technology level of the network. In July 2019 Celcom deployed the first 10Gbps millimetre wave radio in the country, ALFOplus80HDX, in a 5G live trial serving 4500 users. Today Celcom is activating AGS20's IP/MPLS integrated engine to support layer-3 services.

Furthermore, the network is ready for seamless migration to SDN (Software defined network), easing the introduction of network applications to maximize network up-time, minimize traffic interruptions and simplify all operation interventions across the backhaul network.

"SIAE MICROELETTRONICA has been a CELCOM wireless backhaul technology partner since the launch of 3G, with products and extensive service offering" says Stefano Poli, SIAE Microelettronica Asia Pacific President adding "confirming our partnership in these pivotal technologies reinforce our relationship and reciprocal trust"

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA will continue focusing on supporting CELCOM in maintaining the front seat for network innovation in the region, closely working together on the development of their 5G transport network.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless transport technology, offering advanced solution in microwave and millimetre-wave transport, software and network services. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house RF lab clean-room facilities. With latest investments in SDN and AI/ML we offer mobile operators a complete toolkit for 5G backhaul enablement. Info: www.siaemic.com.

