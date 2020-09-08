Polysilicon maker GCL-Poly has started construction of a factory with an annual production capacity of 54,000 MT as Chinese inverter manufacturer Goodwe launched an IPO on the Shanghai stock market.Polysilicon maker GCL-Poly said on Tuesday the company has started construction of a factory with an annual production capacity of 54,000 MT. The manufacturing facility will be the first phase of a broader plan to increase capacity by 100,000 MT at the site. The company will use silane fluidized bed reactor (FBR) technology at the fab - rather than the Siemens process - to produce granular polysilicon. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...