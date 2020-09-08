Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.09.2020 | 15:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor Virtual 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference on September 10th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / MZ Group ("MZ"), the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference taking place virtually on September 10, 2020.

MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy and fundamentals in six distinct product and service categories: Investor Relations Consulting & Outreach, ESG Consulting and Software, SPAC Alpha IR+, Financial & Social Media, Market Intelligence and Technology Solutions. MZ serves as a premier informational resource for institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, private investors, and the media which creates a dynamic audience and assists in diversifying its clients' shareholder base.

Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference and announced at a later date. The annual Colliers Institutional Investor Conference is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and mid-cap space, including virtual 1-on-1 and small group meetings.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Dougherty & Company representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group
MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

CONTACT:
Ted Haberfield
Chairman & President
MZ North America
Direct: 760-755-2716
thaberfield@mzgroup.us

Greg Falesnik
Chief Executive Officer
MZ North America
Direct: 949-385-6449
greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604748/MZ-Group-to-Sponsor-Virtual-2020-Colliers-Institutional-Investor-Conference-on-September-10th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
