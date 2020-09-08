Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Adds Industry Veteran Joost Verrest to Board of Directors

Adds Extensive Consumer Packaged Goods and Markets Expertise

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of fresh organic and specialty fruits and vegetables is pleased to announce that Joost Verrest, a seasoned executive with over twenty years of experience in developing impactful and sustainable businesses, has been appointed to the Organto board of directors, subject to approval of required documentation by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Verrest brings extensive strategic global fruits and vegetables and consumer packaged goods experience to Organto, from both a supply chain and go-to-market perspective. During his career he served as CEO of Total Produce Direct BV, where he restructured their European Exotic Fruits and Vegetables Division from an internally focused trading company to a growing retail company with value-added branded product offerings. He was also responsible for the European fresh fruit division of Chiquita Brands where he led the transformation of the European trading division to a consumer-driven Chiquita branded business. In addition, he spent time with Green Protein BV, a company focused on utilizing vegetable by-products to enhance consumer goods with plant-based proteins in both Europe and North America and with Sara Lee and Fromagerie Bel. Mr. Verrest is fluent in Dutch, English and French, resides in The Netherlands and has a Master's Degree in Economics and Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

"We are extremely pleased to have Joost join the board at this exciting time in Organto's history. His deep understanding of our markets, customers, products and supply chains, combined with a history of transforming businesses by turning strategy into action will be invaluable for our organization." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Interim CEO. "Our business continues to expand as demand for healthy foods grows globally, and we are most pleased that Joost will be able to contribute to our vision of being a leading global provider of fresh organic fruits and vegetables utilizing an integrated business model that is trusted for driving equitable returns to all parties in the value chain. " added Mr. Bromley.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

