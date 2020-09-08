In 2019, SCHOTT announced a $1 billion investment in its pharmaceutical packaging business to expand capacity by more than 50 percent. Now, SCHOTT has achieved a milestone, delivering vials to three out of every four COVID-19 vaccine projects undergoing phase I, II, and III testing (Source: Global Data). Already, the company has delivered millions of glass vials to SARS-CoV-2 programs including partners of Operation Warp Speed in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005607/en/

Glass vials as packaging for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. (Image credits: SCHOTT)

"We are proud and happy to serve leading vaccine projects and will continue to contribute our utmost to the fight against COVID-19," said Frank Heinricht, CEO of SCHOTT AG. The company already deploys a global validated production network with 20 plants and over 600 production lines for pharma glass and packaging and stands ready to supply the industry. "Our $1 billion investment, which started before the pandemic to meet global demand for high quality glass packaging, allowed us to ramp up production to quickly address this unprecedented global public health challenge," Heinricht said.

The vast majority of all COVID-19 vaccines will be stored in and applied from a Borosilicate glass container the world's most widely used material to package vaccines. Relying on existing and proven infrastructures and materials enables the pharma industry to save time, simply because they have been processing these vials on their lines for decades.

SCHOTT is a leading international technology group in the areas of specialty glass, glass-ceramics and related high-tech materials. With over 130 years of experience, the company is an innovative partner to many industries, including the home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life sciences, automotive and aviation industries. SCHOTT has a global presence with production sites and sales offices in 34 countries. In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, the group generated sales of around $2.54 billion with over 16,200 employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005607/en/

Contacts:

Salvatore Ruggiero

Vice President Marketing and Communication

Phone: +49 6131/66-4140

salvatore.ruggiero@schott.com