The automotive remote diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 11.65 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005537/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Technological developments in the field of vehicle connectivity and changing consumer demands have led automakers to introduce telematics applications and services such as e-call, interactive service schedule and planning, and vehicle tracking in their offerings. Besides, government bodies across the world are introducing various mandates regarding the use of connectivity solutions in automobiles. For instance, in 2015 the EU mandated that all cars should be equipped with automatic emergency call technology by 2018. Such mandates are compelling automotive OEMs to offer various telematics solutions as part of their standard services package. These factors are fueling the growth of the global automotive remote diagnostics market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44492

As per Technavio, the increasing volume sales of hybrid and electric vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Increasing Volume Sales of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Globally the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles has significantly increased over the years. Manufacturers of these vehicles are increasingly implementing remote diagnostics as a key differentiator to gain an edge over their competitors. The telematics systems used in these vehicles continuously tracks driving behavior, fuel efficiency, and fleet mechanisms to ensure efficient operation of the vehicle. With the growing popularity of self-driving and autonomous vehicles, the growth of the global automotive remote diagnostics market will accelerate during the forecast period.

"Use of telematics in fleet management and the increasing use of active safety systems in entry-level cars will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive remote diagnostics market by Type (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the automotive remote diagnostics market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing stringency of regulations regarding vehicle safety in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005537/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/