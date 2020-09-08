Firefly Energy LLC for a Seamless Solar Panel Installation

"Firefly Energy LLC is the highest rated solar panel system in the industry with record-breaking efficiency."

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Firefly Energy LLC is a locally owned and operated company in Irvine, California, that believes in a better way to power the future. Their partnership with Sunpower allows them to offer the highest-rated solar panel system in the industry with record-breaking efficiency. With their new Maxeon cell technology, they can use less roof space and still have a higher output than every other competitor in the marketplace! The company has a full-time team of 15 local solar installers who are well equipped with advanced training in products and services, thereby consistently delivering exceptional customer services to the utmost satisfaction of clients. With them, clients get a cozy small company feels but with a big company's backing. All Representatives of Firefly Energy LLC are licensed with the California State licensing board.

SunPower Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacturing of solar panels and crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells- a technology developed by the researchers at Stanford University. What gives the firm access to resources and manpower is the fact that it is owned by the world's fourth-largest energy company, Total.

Reasons to Choose Firefly Energy LLC

They are Solar Experts

The company's team understands the nuances of the region's power companies, as well as those of the state and federal governments. This allows them to take care of everything for their clients. Their in-house experts are always on the job.

The company uses only staff from their full-service team with over 40years of experience in the industry, including in-house electricians, to handle the client's installation needs.

Firefly Energy LLC is the clients' long-term solar partner

Solar panels will last for decades, and the company will be here for the duration. They strive for clients' complete satisfaction along every step of the way. They take care of everything from panel planning and design, to installation, to completing the incentives paperwork in the process, saving clients a ton of money.

Save Money

Solar often costs less than energy from the average utilities, and solar energy from Firefly Energy LLC installed panels, also help clients to reduce their carbon footprints

25 Year Industry Leading Warranty

The most comprehensive complete system warranty in the renewable energy industry is offered by Firefly Energy LLC to all of its customers.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction

Firefly Energy LLC team ranks #1 in product and customer satisfaction in the whole of California. The efficiency and know-how of the team will help clients to find solutions that meet their needs. It is noteworthy that other happy customers have referred over 65% of clients.

About The Company

Firefly Energy LLC is a locally owned and operated company in Irvine, California, with offices in all the counties of CA, which believes in a better way to power the future. The company has a full-time team of 15 local solar installers who are well equipped with advanced training in products and services, thereby consistently delivering exceptional customer services to the utmost satisfaction of clients. Firefly Energy LLC can be reached at https://fireflyenergyllc.com/

Firefly Energy LLC Orange County can be reached here: https://fireflyenergyllc.com/orange-county/, Firefly Energy LLC Los Angeles can be reached here: https://fireflyenergyllc.com/los-angeles-county/

CONTACT:

NAME: Jarrod Walters

COMPANY'S NAME: Firefly Energy LLC

ADDRESS: 200 Spectrum Center Dr Irvine, CA 92618 United States

PHONE NUMBER: (480) 225-6442

EMAIL: info@fireflyenergyllc.com

WEBSITE: https://fireflyenergyllc.com/

SOURCE: Firefly Energy LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605113/Firefly-Energy-LLC-for-a-Seamless-Solar-Panel-Installation