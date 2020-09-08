Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Eastern Europe by signing a Collaboration Agreement with Turcan Cazac, the leading business law firm in the Republic of Moldova.

Founded in 1999, led by Managing Partner Alexander Turcan, Turcan Cazac holds a Band 1 ranking in Chambers Global and has been recognized as the leading commercial and corporate law firm in Moldova since 2001 by Chambers Global, Chambers Europe, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Best Lawyers. The firm's current portfolio includes over 500 foreign companies operating in Moldova with a full-service capability in M&A, finance, corporate and commercial, litigation and employment.

"Over the years, our firm has built a reputable position in providing the leading law practice for the country. Our tax practice has also been growing and has become an important area of the firm," Alexander said. "The collaboration with Andersen Global will further our firm's growth and capability in delivering the highest level of client services internationally, and we look forward to working together."

"Turcan Cazac is a leader in the Moldovan market, and this collaboration reflects our desire to align ourselves with firms that share our vision and underscores our commitment to provide best-in-class service seamlessly to our clients," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Additionally, Alexander and his team have working relationships with several of our collaborating firms in the region. This creates significant connectivity and establishes a strong foundation as we continue to expand our global platform in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 196 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

