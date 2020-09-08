In-country analyst the AECEA has speculated the authorities could be ready to wipe the slate clean for the start of the nation's 14th five-year plan on January 1. The analyst has raised its solar expectations for the year but noted the sky-high price of polysilicon remains a concern for developers.Chinese renewable energy project developers owed an estimated RMB300 billion ($43.9 billion) in unpaid state subsidies could be in for a windfall this year, if a prediction made by China market analyst the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) is borne out. An update published today by the ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de