OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Result of AGM

8 September 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting - Proxy Votes

At the AGM of Oxford Instruments plc held on 8 September 2020, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The following proxy votes were recorded for each resolution. Each resolution was duly passed.

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) In Favour Against Abstentions/Withheld Votes % Votes % Votes 1 To receive and adopt the Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 48,122,900 99.99 5,735 0.01 275,276 2 To re-elect Neil Carson 44,628,267 95.69 2,010,923 4.31 1,764,721 3 To re-elect Ian Barkshire 48,402,503 99.99 1,409 0.01 0 4 To re-elect Gavin Hill 48,370,472 99.93 33,440 0.07 0 5 To re-elect Stephen Blair 48,388,297 99.97 15,615 0.03 0 6 To re-elect Mary Waldner 48,388,293 99.97 15,619 0.03 0 7 To re-elect Thomas Geitner 48,386,060 99.97 15,568 0.03 2,284 8 To re-elect Richard Friend 48,388,325 99.97 15,587 0.03 0 9 To elect Alison Wood 45,026,212 93.02 3,377,700 6.98 0 10 To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 48,402,550 99.99 1,362 0.01 0 11 To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the Auditor 48,403,292 99.99 620 0.01 0 12 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 46,549,719 96.18 1,849,350 3.82 4,842 13 To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 46,736,131 96.57 1,661,438 3.43 6,342 14 To authorise the allotment of shares 48,229,986 99.79 101,386 0.21 2,540 15 To disapply pre-emption rights 48,396,859 99.99 4,513 0.01 2,540 16 To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights 48,127,411 99.43 273,960 0.57 2,540 17 To authorise the purchase of own shares 48,108,502 99.43 276,580 0.57 18,829 18 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice 48,078,758 99.33 325,154 0.67 0 19 To adopt new Articles of Association 48,402,188 99.99 724 0.01 1,000

Notes:

Votes were tendered in respect of 48,403,912 shares representing 84.3% of the issued capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "For" total. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

The full text of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on our website at www.oxinst.com/investors

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Oxford Instruments plc

Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary 01865 393324