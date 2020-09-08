OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Result of AGM
London, September 8
8 September 2020
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting - Proxy Votes
At the AGM of Oxford Instruments plc held on 8 September 2020, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The following proxy votes were recorded for each resolution. Each resolution was duly passed.
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|In Favour
|Against
|Abstentions/Withheld
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|To receive and adopt the Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020
|48,122,900
|99.99
|5,735
|0.01
|275,276
|2
|To re-elect Neil Carson
|44,628,267
|95.69
|2,010,923
|4.31
|1,764,721
|3
|To re-elect Ian Barkshire
|48,402,503
|99.99
|1,409
|0.01
|0
|4
|To re-elect Gavin Hill
|48,370,472
|99.93
|33,440
|0.07
|0
|5
|To re-elect Stephen Blair
|48,388,297
|99.97
|15,615
|0.03
|0
|6
|To re-elect Mary Waldner
|48,388,293
|99.97
|15,619
|0.03
|0
|7
|To re-elect Thomas Geitner
|48,386,060
|99.97
|15,568
|0.03
|2,284
|8
|To re-elect Richard Friend
|48,388,325
|99.97
|15,587
|0.03
|0
|9
|To elect Alison Wood
|45,026,212
|93.02
|3,377,700
|6.98
|0
|10
|To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor
|48,402,550
|99.99
|1,362
|0.01
|0
|11
|To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the Auditor
|48,403,292
|99.99
|620
|0.01
|0
|12
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|46,549,719
|96.18
|1,849,350
|3.82
|4,842
|13
|To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration
|46,736,131
|96.57
|1,661,438
|3.43
|6,342
|14
|To authorise the allotment of shares
|48,229,986
|99.79
|101,386
|0.21
|2,540
|15
|To disapply pre-emption rights
|48,396,859
|99.99
|4,513
|0.01
|2,540
|16
|To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
|48,127,411
|99.43
|273,960
|0.57
|2,540
|17
|To authorise the purchase of own shares
|48,108,502
|99.43
|276,580
|0.57
|18,829
|18
|To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice
|48,078,758
|99.33
|325,154
|0.67
|0
|19
|To adopt new Articles of Association
|48,402,188
|99.99
|724
|0.01
|1,000
Notes:
- Votes were tendered in respect of 48,403,912 shares representing 84.3% of the issued capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
The full text of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on our website at www.oxinst.com/investors
