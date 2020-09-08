Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Top-Explorer erwirbt neue Gebiete direkt neben den Mega-Minen von Agnico-Eagle und Alamos Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Frankfurt
08.09.20
08:03 Uhr
16,680 Euro
+0,480
+2,96 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.09.2020 | 15:51
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Result of AGM

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 8

8 September 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting - Proxy Votes

At the AGM of Oxford Instruments plc held on 8 September 2020, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The following proxy votes were recorded for each resolution. Each resolution was duly passed.

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)In FavourAgainstAbstentions/Withheld
Votes%Votes%Votes
1To receive and adopt the Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 202048,122,90099.99 5,7350.01275,276
2To re-elect Neil Carson44,628,26795.692,010,9234.311,764,721
3To re-elect Ian Barkshire48,402,50399.991,4090.010
4To re-elect Gavin Hill48,370,47299.9333,4400.070
5To re-elect Stephen Blair48,388,29799.9715,6150.030
6To re-elect Mary Waldner48,388,29399.9715,6190.030
7To re-elect Thomas Geitner48,386,06099.9715,5680.032,284
8To re-elect Richard Friend48,388,32599.9715,5870.030
9To elect Alison Wood45,026,21293.023,377,7006.980
10To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor48,402,55099.991,3620.010
11To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the Auditor48,403,29299.996200.010
12To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy46,549,71996.181,849,3503.824,842
13To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration46,736,13196.571,661,4383.436,342
14To authorise the allotment of shares48,229,98699.79101,3860.212,540
15To disapply pre-emption rights48,396,85999.994,5130.012,540
16To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights48,127,41199.43273,9600.572,540
17To authorise the purchase of own shares48,108,50299.43276,5800.5718,829
18To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice48,078,75899.33325,1540.670
19To adopt new Articles of Association48,402,18899.997240.011,000

Notes:

  1. Votes were tendered in respect of 48,403,912 shares representing 84.3% of the issued capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

The full text of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on our website at www.oxinst.com/investors

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Oxford Instruments plc
Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary 01865 393324

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.