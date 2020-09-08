TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS

For the first time, Telix provided a profile of its deep pipeline outside its lead asset on its H120 earnings call. It presented the details of four assets derived from its existing pipeline, the majority of which are expected to be tested in the clinic before the end of the year. This provides a roadmap for the company beyond the upcoming potential approval for TLX591-CDx and completion of pivotal studies for TLX250-CDx.

