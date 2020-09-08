The Global Compressors market size is expected to grow over USD 6 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

This increasing spend on Global Compressors services will be primarily attributed to the robust growth of the API market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, dementia, and arthritis.

Top Spending Regions in the Global Compressors Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, APAC and North America will be the leading regions in the Global Compressors market.

APAC

North America

Secret Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Global Compressors Market:

It has been observed that suppliers are focusing on innovating energy-efficient compressors

Most compressors suppliers are facing intense competition from entrants which is driving them to increase their R&D activities to develop smart devices

Some of the top Global Compressors suppliers listed in this report:

This Global Compressors procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Atlas Copco AB

Gardner Denver Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

