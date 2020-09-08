Anzeige
Change My Life Coaching Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta for Life Coaching

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Change My Life Coaching is a first-time Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Southern Alberta and the category of Life Coaching.

Founded in 2012, Change My Life Coaching offers a Whole-Life Coaching approach specifically in the areas of Career Clarity, Motivational Mapping, and Life Leadership. In times of uncertainty, people look to coaches for guidance. At Change My Life Coaching, we offer expertise, tools, encouragement and support that will guide and empower you to unleash your ability to live the extraordinary life you desire. In the past eight years Change My Life Coaching has worked with over 2000 clients in a one-on-one setting and over 10,000 people in group coaching, training, and facilitation sessions.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Being recognized as the Number 1 industry leader Life Coaching has brought a lot of positive attention to our organization. In all honesty, we believe we are the best life and leadership coaches in the country. We base this on our client reviews, which are all 5-star reviews, and that we are highly focused on ensuring our programs are customized to the unique needs of the individual rather than a cookie-cutter approach to coaching. One size does not fit all! We measure the results of the clients to ensure they are getting what they desire.

Contact Information:

E-mail: info@ChangeMyLifeCoaching.ca
Website: www.ChangeMyLifeCoaching.ca
Address: 611, 550 11 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, T2R 1M7

Social Media Platforms:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChangeMyLifeCoaching
Twitter: twitter.com/ChangeLifeCoach
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/profcoaching

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604558/Change-My-Life-Coaching-Wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-Southern-Alberta-for-Life-Coaching

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
