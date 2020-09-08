Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has become the first telecom operator to receive the GSMA's 'Driving Sustainable Business in the Mobile Sector' course under GSMA Advance Training Programme. Sustainability Course which has been designed and delivered by Turkcell Academy and GSMA; is intended to give a broader perspective to Turkcell employees about the implications and effects of different policies and regulations on mobile consumers in an indepth way.

Stating that collaboration and training are the key instruments for sustainability projects, "I believe the GSMA's programme will drive awareness in the mobile industry ensuring achievement of the UN goals," says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO and Board Member at the GSMA. "Mobile Operators are positioned to play a key role in a sustainable recovery as the globe begins to emerge from COVID-19 related restrictions and plan new ways of working. This course equips our staff with the required skills and understanding that this is not just about doing the right thing for society or the environment it also makes business sense in today's commercial environment."

Through the training, Turkcell staff acquired knowledge on how to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner, identify strategies, and apply best practices from around the globe. Turkcell employees will follow the GSMA certification programme to identify, test and implement tangible ways to tackle sustainability issues. More information can be found here, https://www.gsma.com/training/advance/.

