Six-week festival of collaboration features 65 hours of thought-provoking content from 100+ industry leaders

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, today announced that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO, Orange; and Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor, among other C-level executives, will open its Digital Transformation World Series on October 7-8.

The six-week festival of collaboration from October 7 November 12 includes over 65 hours of content from 100+ influential speakers, including experts and executives from BT, China Mobile, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Rakuten, Telefónica, Verizon and many more.

Digital Transformation World Series Keynotes

Headliners scheduled to launch the digital conference on October 7-8 are listed below, with more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO, Orange

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor

Dr. Li Huidi, Executive Vice President and Board Member, China Mobile

Enrique Blanco, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Telefónica

Claudia Nemat, Board Member, Technology and Innovation, Deutsche Telekom AG

Andre Fuetsch, President, AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer, AT&T

Ruza Sabanovic, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Telenor

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs

Kiran Mathew Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Ltd., Director on the Board, Reliance Jio

Charles Molapisi, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, MTN Group

Anish Shah, President, Digital Platforms, Information Technology, Jio Platforms Ltd.

Digital Transformation World Series Agenda

With a mix of live presentations, masterclasses, on-demand content, roundtable debates and panels, Digital Transformation World Series' content offers up to 12 hours of sessions two days a week for six weeks. Attendees can customize their agendas to fit their own schedule, and participate in interactive content and networking aimed at fostering learning and development.

The agenda exemplifies how industry collaboration can inspire change, and help solve some of the industry's greatest challenges in cloud native IT, AI, autonomous networks, customer experience and more.

"China Mobile is thrilled to participate in the Forum's Digital Transformation World Series," said Li Huidi, Executive Vice President and Board Member, China Mobile, and Digital Transformation World Series Headliner. "While the industry cannot meet in person, it's absolutely essential to collaborate around the world with our peers, and upskill ourselves and our teams. We all need to stay one step ahead of what's next when it comes to technology innovation and business strategy especially in these rapidly changing times."

"2020 has reminded us all of the critical importance of connectivity to our global economy and society, and the resilience of our industry. But it has also put digitization programs for enterprise customers on fast-forward," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "It is now more important than ever for our industry to collaborate to compete. That's why we've created a unique digital series to offer unbiased, no-nonsense content and showcase ground-breaking innovation, creating a unique opportunity for sharing, learning and collaborating between professionals around the world."

About Digital Transformation World Series

Digital Transformation World Series is set to run online from October 7 November 12. The digital event is supported by over 35 sponsors, including: Diamond Sponsor Amdocs; Platinum Sponsors: BearingPoint/Beyond, Ericsson; Gold Sponsors: Blue Prism, CSG, Huawei, Prodapt and VMware; Silver Sponsors: Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, Comarch, Hansen, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nexign, Optiva, Oracle Communications, Red Hat, ServiceNow. Limited sponsorships remain. For sponsorship information, contact eventsponsorship@tmforum.org.

Digital Transformation World Series Registration

Interested in attending Digital Transformation World? Discounted pricing ends September 24, 2020. Qualified CSPs, journalists and analysts may apply for complimentary passes. Register here: https://dtw.tmforum.org/passes/

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an alliance of 850+ global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies and systems integrators. Our work is defined by our members, which include ten of the world top ten network and communications providers, and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other's collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

