Update: Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on September 22, 2020 at 10.00

Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on September 22, 2020 at 10.00 is supplemented with draft decisions.
Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Attachment
- Draft_decisions_22092020_at_10_additional items_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e191e4e-534f-4d86-bd54-cfb4b2eef9b6)
