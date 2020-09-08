Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.09.2020
Top-Explorer erwirbt neue Gebiete direkt neben den Mega-Minen von Agnico-Eagle und Alamos Gold!
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
08.09.20
08:02 Uhr
7,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2020 | 16:29
93 Leser
Update: Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on September 22, 2020 at 10.00

Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on September 22, 2020 at 10.00 is supplemented with draft decisions.

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment

  • Draft_decisions_22092020_at_10_additional items_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e191e4e-534f-4d86-bd54-cfb4b2eef9b6)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
