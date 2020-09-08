NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Expands into India Market Through Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Leading Consulting Firm, Concept International Business Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") is pleased to announce its global expansion into the Indian market through it's exclusive agreement with Concept International Business Consulting Pvt. Ltd. ("CIBC"). Through this partnership, NMS is able to expand its service offerings to clients to include Market Strategy, Market Entry, M&A Advisory Services, Logistics, Supply Chain and Distribution, Greenfield Setup and Regulatory Compliance for the Indian market.

Founded in 1997, CIBC is led by five seasoned partners with more than 200 years of combined Market Entry consulting experience. Together, the partners have guided CIBC to become a top leader in this specialized sector. The Partners have helped over 750 companies from US, Western Europe & Australia to understand the India opportunity & participate in doing business in India. CIBC clients include many Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 clients in a wide variety of industries ranging from Industrial and Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Products, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Construction and Building Materials, Healthcare, Electronics, Paper and Packaging.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy of NMS said, "We are very excited about this new partnership with CIBC and how this expansion will directly benefit our US- and European-based clients looking to enter the Indian market. The Indian marketplace has emerged as the best option as an alternative to China, specifically for the Manufacturing sector. CIBC is a leading Indian firm with a strong management team which offers a suite of unparalleled comprehensive services, and we look forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial partnership".

Ritesh Dudeja, Founding Partner of CIBC said "We are pleased & excited about our strategic partnership with NMS Consulting Inc, a global strategic advisory firm named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 by The Silicon Review, a leading Business and Technology magazine. Founded in 2018 resulting from the uplifting and spinoff of the global consulting practice of a leading private equity and advisory firm, NMS Consulting was formed to serve as an independent, global focused management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications firm. NMS has a staff of over 150 people with 12 offices around the globe. The addition of India & the changing global consulting landscape presents a huge opportunity to both the firms & we look forward to a strong & long-lasting partnership".

The NMS-CIBC partnership also expands NMS' global footprint with two offices in India located in New Delhi and Mumbai, and staff of about 60 professionals to the existing NMS global team of approximately 150 professionals. As part of this new partnership, Trevor M. Saliba and Harry Moore, Senior Partner and Head of Europe for NMS Consulting shall serve on the advisory board of CIBC and Sujay Gupta, CEO and Director and Yajna Prakash, Partner and Director of CIBC, shall also serve on the advisory board of NMS.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting, Inc. is a global management consulting firm providing strategic counsel to private and public organizations and the individuals who lead them. The firm operates through four business segments; Management Consulting, Corporate Advisory, Strategic Communications and Tax Advisory. The Management Consulting group engages with clients to provide such services as Change Management, Turnaround and Restructuring, Transformation, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Post-Merger Integration. The Corporate Advisory group engages with clients to provide services which include Corporate Governance, Strategy, Marketing and Sales, Risk Management, Technology Advisory, and Structured and Specialty Finance. The Strategic Communications group advises clients on Branding and Communications, Digital Media, and Capital Markets campaigns. The Tax Advisory group engages with clients to provide counsel on General Tax, M&A Tax, State, Local and Property Tax advisory. For more information, please visit, www.nmsconsulting.com

Media Contact:

USA

Lili Swanson

+1.310.855.0020

info@nmsconsulting.com

EUROPE

Sophia Binder

+44 20 3895 3540

sbinder@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604833/NMS-Consulting-Expands-into-India-Market-Through-Exclusive-Partnership-Agreement-with-Leading-Consulting-Firm-Concept-International-Business-Consulting-Pvt-Ltd