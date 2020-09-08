Penetration of E-commerce Bestows Lucrative Opportunities to Winter Wear Market: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global winter wear market is forecasted to witness healthy growth in terms of value between 2018 and 2027.

The report attributes the growth of the market to persistent demand for winter wear products such as cardigans, sweaters, coats, blazers, hoodies, and thermal clothes in nations with cold temperatures. Regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Greenland, Iceland, and Finland are prominent for their cold weather, and will continue to drive sales of these apparels.

On the other hand, several macro economic factors such as rising levels of disposable incomes, growing adoption of e-commerce in developing economies are also complementing the growing demand for winter apparels. Likewise, favorable trade policies, coupled with shifting consumer preference towards branded apparels will continue to impel revenue in the years to come.

Among trends, the rapid expansion of e-commerce has been observed as the most lucrative opportunity. As e-commerce metamorphoses into an important sales channel, market players are emphasising on making their products available on online platforms. Furthermore, penetration of the organised retail sector coupled with abundant availability of raw materials such as wool, silk, cotton will continue to complement market growth.

"Market players are focusing on launching new products with latest designs and high quality material, while also expanding brand visibility through sales channels to reach potential consumers," opines FMI analyst.

Winter Wear Market - Key Takeaways

The global winter wear market was valued at over US$ 400 Mn in 2018, and is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% through the assessment period.

Based on product type, the jackets/coats segment accounted for over 48.2% in terms of value in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, being the most preferred type among both men and women.

The sweaters/cardigans segment, which held nearly a quarter of market value in 2018, is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets are expected to retain dominance as consumers still prefer purchasing after inspecting in person, but the online segment will emerge as a lucrative channel by the end of the forecast period.

Winter Wear Market - Key Trends

The changing consumer behavior to seek and purchase FMCG products and clothes through online platforms is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Launch of smart winter wear, with the integration of heating systems and bluetooth technology to adjust temperature via mobile device, will spur sales in the years to come.

Winter Wear Market - Regional Analysis

North America and Europe cumulatively account for the majority of market share, owing to the prevalent weather conditions that mandate winter wear.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow in value at an impressive CAGR of 6.3% backed by rising disposable income.

Winter Wear Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the market include Canada Goose Inc., Eddie Bauer LLC, Helly Hansen Company, Patagonia Inc, VF corporation, Gap Inc, NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, ASICS Corporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Inditex, and LOFT Company among others. Market players are focusing on introducing products by integrating heating and smart systems to maintain the required temperature in sub-zero temperatures. On these lines, in 2018, Ministry of Supply, an American manufacturer, launched a jacket named 'mercury intelligent heated jacket' with voice control and an internal heating system that maintains the right temperature.

Product type:

Jackets/coats

Sweaters/cardigans

Scarves

Shawls and wraps

Thermals

Suits

Others

Price range:

High price

Medium price

Low price

Demographic

Men

Women

Kids

Sales Channels:

Hypermarkets/supermarkets

Specialty stores

Multi-brand stores

Independent small retailers

Online retailers

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Southeast Asia & Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Get Valuable Insights into the Winter Wear Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global winter wear market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2018-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the winter wear market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

