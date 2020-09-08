The running footwear market is expected to witness a decremental growth of USD 1.16 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005509/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Running Footwear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Footwear manufacturers earn high profits from sports footwear such as running shoes, soccer shoes, and others. This is because the manufacturing cost of these shoes is less but they are sold at higher prices. Besides, vendors are introducing innovative designs in their premium offerings to attract consumer interest. This is helping them drive sales and achieve higher profit margins, which is positively influencing the market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44623

As per Technavio, the growing social awareness for fitness will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Running Footwear Market: Growing Social Awareness for Fitness

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle. This has increased the enrollments in gyms and fitness centers that provide systematic physical fitness training. To capitalize on this growing interest, vendors are introducing innovative sports footwear to attract sports enthusiasts. This trend will drive the growth of the global running footwear market during the forecast period.

"Premiumization through product innovation and the increasing demand for running footwear in the APAC region will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Running Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the running footwear market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the running footwear market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the MEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion of the urban population.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005509/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/