Single-handed Surgical Suturing Devices in Surgical Equipment Market Advance Capabilities of Healthcare Facilities, Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 14.8 Bn by 2030-End

- Development of custom robotic surgical instruments for expanding patient outcomes has spurred research activities in market, while manufacturers are aiming at developing advanced retraction instruments for open surgeries

- Uptake in wide range of general surgeries key to major revenue share of the segment in the market, particularly in Asia Pacific & the Middle East

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relentless focus of manufacturers of surgical equipment on increasing surgical outcomes drive the pace of innovation in the surgical equipment market. In this regard, single-handed surgical suturing devices and robotics for open surgeries as well as minimally invasive procedures are the two foremost areas for research and development activities, opine analysts at TMR. This has led numerous medtech companies to collaborate on unveiling custom instruments.

Two broad categories are endo mechanical and electrosurgical devices.

In the face of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, their sterilization techniques have become more important than ever.

The global surgical equipment market is expected to clock CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. In 2019, the global valuation was pegged at US$ 9.7 Bn, and is projected to reach worth of US$ 14.8 Bn by 2030-end.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Equipment Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Surgical Equipment Market Report

Surgical sutures and staples held the major share in 2019 of all the product types

General surgery was the leading application segment in 2019

Among all end users, hospitals have been contributing sizable revenues to global market

Regionally, North America held the major share in 2019

held the major share in 2019 The North America market is trailed by Europe market

market is trailed by market Competitive landscape is fairly fragmented

Explore 188 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Surgical Equipment Market (Product: Surgical Sutures & Staples, Surgical Handheld Instruments, and Electrosurgical Devices; Application: Ophthalmology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others; and End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/183

Surgical Equipment Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Focus of medtech companies on improving outcomes in open surgeries has nudged them to spur investments in robotics, thereby opening new avenues in the surgical equipment market.

The shift from on-size-fits-all surgical equipment toward custom devices is a key trend in the surgical equipment market.

Rise in demand for high-precision devices for minimally invasive surgeries is a key trend underpinning innovative initiatives.

The aforementioned trends have also kicked in collaborations among medical device manufacturers. Most prominent efforts have come in the direction of improving retractors. Conventional retractors pose considerable challenge for surgeons, which underlines an unmet need in the surgical equipment market.

The use of high-grade steel cutting tools in ergonomically-designed sound cutting tools will pave way to the design of high-end surgical equipment.

The focus on reducing healthcare costs by healthcare providers has also fuelled the prospects in the surgical equipment market.

The demand for general surgeries related to small intestine, large intestine, stomach, liver, pancreas, appendix, bile ducts, and thyroid gland has spurred the expansion of surgical equipment market.

Purchase the Surgical Equipment Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Surgical Equipment Market: Key Impediments to Growth and Competitive Landscape

Preference for low-cost endosurgery instruments in rural healthcare facilities has constrained the scope of new surgical equipment, thereby restraining the market growth.

Presence of several players of regional and global presence has rendered the global surgical equipment market increasingly fragmented.

Demand for operation theaters in hospitals in the developing world offers substantial revenue streams for players.

Some of the key participants in the market are Healthium Ltd., Ethicon, Inc., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., CONMED Corporation, Stryker, and Olympus Corporation.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

The Competitive Landscape can be segmented as follows:

Surgical Equipment Market, by Product

Surgical Sutures & Staples



Handheld Instrument



Grasping Instruments





Retractors and Dilators





Cutting Instruments





Others



Electrosurgical Devices



Generators





Consumables

Surgical Equipment Market, by Application

Ophthalmology



Gynecology



General Surgery



Bariatric Surgery



Plastic Surgery



Others

Surgical Equipment Market, by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics

Surgical Equipment Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Surgical Face Masks Market: The surgical face masks market is projected to grow at a striking CAGR of ~11% during the assessment period. This indicates a continuous demand for disposable and reusable masks in hospital settings and diagnostic lab environments. Hence, innovators in the surgical face masks market are introducing high-speed converting lines to accelerate the production of masks.

Surgical Sutures Market: The global surgical sutures market is expected to be driven by increased effectiveness and safety of various surgeries owing to technological advancements. Various strategic decisions by market players such as partnerships and acquisitions for expanded network for distribution and product development are likely to boost the market.

Electrosurgical Devices Market: The global electrosurgical devices market is rising due to increased demand for effective medical procedures. Increased development in healthcare infrastructure is also leading to the rise in demand for the market. Soaring technological advancements in various parts of the world is fuelling the market growth significantly.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/surgical-equipment-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg