Mexican Native Paloma Dueñas Discovered Healing Properties in Music and Arts To Help Children With Autism

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Paloma Dueñas is a Mexican born multidisciplinary artist that moved to Miami in 2001. Paloma graduated with honors from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Music in Voice and Music Therapy. During her time in Boston, she discovered the impact of music in her life, which quickly expanded into her love for visual arts and photography. Paloma is an experienced music therapist and teaching artist for children with and without developmental disabilities. She specializes in the Autism Spectrum and sensory disorders, providing therapy services to children, helping them learn, develop, and express themselves through the arts. As a visual artist, Paloma has exhibited her photography and art since 2006 in a pop art shop that she created called @palomartstore, and also launched PalomARTS Inc. in 2010. Since the launch of her shop in 2006, Paloma sells original photography as well as Mexican inspired creations within her own and in other retail stores. At last, Paloma has found her niche in the industry that she knows best, and is showing no sign of slowing down in creating new ways to relieve people through the arts.

While working with visual arts, Paloma Dueñas's passion for the musical arts remained eminent. A few years ago, she started using Acutonics in her therapy treatments, changing the lives of her students and the direction of her career into a sound practitioner. Working with sound vibration opened her up to a world of new discoveries and deeper conversations about how music and sound can benefit people's health and wellness. In the past few years, Paloma was able to expand and work in South Florida and Mexico. Paloma has worked hard to share how the connection between the human body and subtle elements of music are tightly intertwined, which has allowed her to help treat people in new ways.

Since the beginning of 2020, Paloma has been focused on touching more lives while continuing to grow her practice. With so many restrictions on what she can do with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a great opportunity to grow her new virtual studio and online community where more and more people can access her work without having to be face-to-face. Furthermore, she is looking forward to being able to connect with more individuals looking for a non-invasive and safe way to receive healing.

The mindset of a business owner is essential to the success of the business. For Paloma, having a clear mind has helped her continue to move forward with her business. She knows exactly who she is as an artist and believes that the way she chooses to express herself has contributed greatly to the development of growth and opportunities for her and her business.

Keeping up with the ever changing technologies in music of today's world has been Paloma's biggest challenge thus far. Learning new ways to market her business, while being an employee and employer all at once, is something that Paloma had a difficult time adjusting to. Maintaining a goal-oriented mindset and trying to achieve her vision of success and happiness were the driving forces behind her creations and opening of the business. Success for Paloma comes from having a full heart, which she is able to achieve every single day doing what she loves and helping other people while doing so.

Moving forward, Paloma Dueñas is looking to take PalomARTS Inc. and her vision to the next level. Due to live performances and events being restricted, she has shifted her focus to sell art online and in various Miami retail stores. Paloma is constantly trying to evolve and adapt her business based off of what is going on in the world and the industry. Her latest projects are recordings and online programming offerings with more accessibility and availability around the world. Paloma's @OhmSessions online programming offers online sound activations and sound healings, as well as sound baths and online workshops. Paloma wants to further her Ohm Sessions work in Spanish for the Latino community in the US and continue traveling back to her hometown to share more of the sound vibrational work she does in the US. To learn more about Paloma Dueñas and PalomARTS Inc., click here.

