The global combi ovens market size is expected to grow by USD 160.23 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

End-users are shifting toward energy-efficient models of combi ovens, as they help reduce maintenance and utility costs. Several manufacturers are focusing on incorporating improved features in their combi ovens to ensure additional energy and cost savings. Some of the prominent vendors that offer combi ovens with energy-efficient features are Alto-Shaam, Welbilt, and RATIONAL. For instance, Alto-Shaam offers CT Classic combi ovens that are ENERGY STAR-certified and integrated with EcoSmart technology to boost energy-efficiency by around 40% compared with the conventional gas ranges. Therefore, the growing inclination toward combi ovens with energy-efficient features is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for certified combi ovens will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Combi Ovens Market: Growing Demand for Certified Combi Ovens

Combi ovens are used for continuous and heavy-duty applications in commercial kitchens. So, the vendors must ensure safe operation in the end-user establishments. Many vendors are focusing on offering combi ovens that are certified by various certification agencies and companies such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), and Conformité Européenne (CE). Compliance with such standards enables vendors to promote their combi ovens as safe products in the market, as they offer better quality than standard products. Therefore, the increasing demand for certified combi ovens is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the versatility offered by combi ovens, and the growing foodservice market will have a significant impact on the growth of the combi ovens market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Combi Ovens Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the combi ovens market by product (combi ovens with boiler and boiler-less combi ovens) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the combi ovens market share in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing demand for ENERGY STAR certified combi ovens products and the availability of products with less energy and water consumption.

