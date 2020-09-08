Maui SEO and Marketing Agency Ocean Epic Unveils New Web Design in 2020

The Recently Revised Website is Now More User-Friendly Than Ever

MAUI, HAWAII / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / The founders of Ocean Epic, Hawaii's leading digital marketing agency, are pleased to announce the launch of their newly revised website.

To check out the updated site and learn more about the services that Ocean Epic provides, please visit https://oceanepic.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Ocean Epic want their website to be as easy as possible to navigate-for both current and potential clients. This inspired them to update the site in a number of ways and create a new web design that is extremely user-friendly.

From small mom and pop businesses who would like to be sure that their website is also eye-catching and effective to other small companies that need assistance with SEO, the friendly and experienced team from Ocean Epic is ready and willing to help transform businesses of all sizes in Hawaii.

To ensure that their clients stand out from the competition, Ocean Epic is proud to offer innovative tactics in both SEO and digital marketing. In order to do this as effectively as possible, Ocean Epic uses a four-step process that begins with analyzing the client's website, current rankings and keywords in the specific niche while also researching the local competition.

"Then we formulate a game plan best suited for your business to dominate in the search engine rankings," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team of SEO experts from Ocean Epic will also create and launch a comprehensive digital marketing campaign that will help their clients to succeed over the competition.

"Our results lead to more growth in revenue for your business from all the traffic and exposure generated by dominating the search results leading to more website visits and phone calls, which in turn results in an increased customer base and no longer losing out to your competitors."

Anybody who would like to learn more about Ocean Epic may fill out a Discovery Form on the newly revised website; after reviewing the information that is submitted, a member of the company's team will set up a follow-up phone call.

About Ocean Epic:

Contact:

Nick Azadeh

hello@oceanepic.com

224-567-2961

SOURCE: Ocean Epic

