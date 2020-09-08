Brazil now has 12 ?GW of underperforming hydropower capacity, according to U.S. researchers. Large-scale floating PV is an ideal solution to offset this shortfall, due to its high capacity factor, load correlation, and high potential output during periods of high demand.Large-scale floating PV is an ideal solution to offset underproduction at hydropower dams, due to its significant capacity factor and its ability to improve overall system reliability, while minimizing load curtailment. This is one of the main conclusions of "Floating PV system as an alternative pathway to the Amazon dam underproduction," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...