Kudelski Continues to Successfully License its Intellectual Property Portfolio in the OTT/Streaming Video Market

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA -September 8th 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), a leading independent provider of media content protection and value-added service technology, announced today that it has closed its sixth intellectual property (IP) license deal since the beginning of the year, confirming the strength of its ongoing licensing program.

A broad range of companies have elected to license Kudelski's leading IP portfolio, including, for example, virtual MVPD players and OTT media platforms that stream sports, entertainment and fitness content.

"Kudelski's world class IP continues to remain highly relevant in today's rapidly evolving video delivery market with a number of established players and newer market entrants recognizing the long-term value of our IP, irrespective of their business model or the nature of their content," said Gilles Rapin, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Business Development. "We look forward to engaging in IP licensing discussions with many more companies that deliver streaming media content during the second half of the year and beyond," he added.

Specific terms of the licensing transactions remain confidential.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

