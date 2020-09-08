Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
31/08/2020
FR0010259150
2,600
87,3996
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
31/08/2020
FR0010259150
1,250
87,5082
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
31/08/2020
FR0010259150
650
87,1843
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
31/08/2020
FR0010259150
500
87,2705
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
01/09/2020
FR0010259150
4,608
88,8395
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
01/09/2020
FR0010259150
1,348
88,0851
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
01/09/2020
FR0010259150
532
88,1094
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
01/09/2020
FR0010259150
547
88,0685
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
02/09/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
03/09/2020
FR0010259150
1,948
89,0382
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
03/09/2020
FR0010259150
938
88,9458
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
03/09/2020
FR0010259150
397
89,1281
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
03/09/2020
FR0010259150
374
89,1144
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
04/09/2020
FR0010259150
4,363
86,6987
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
04/09/2020
FR0010259150
2,000
86,7961
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
04/09/2020
FR0010259150
794
86,7411
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
04/09/2020
FR0010259150
798
86,7968
BATE
Total
23,647
87,7774
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005215/en/
Contacts:
For further information:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com