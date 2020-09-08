Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2020 FR0010259150 2,600 87,3996 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2020 FR0010259150 1,250 87,5082 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2020 FR0010259150 650 87,1843 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2020 FR0010259150 500 87,2705 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2020 FR0010259150 4,608 88,8395 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2020 FR0010259150 1,348 88,0851 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2020 FR0010259150 532 88,1094 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2020 FR0010259150 547 88,0685 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/09/2020 FR0010259150 0 0 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/09/2020 FR0010259150 1,948 89,0382 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/09/2020 FR0010259150 938 88,9458 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/09/2020 FR0010259150 397 89,1281 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/09/2020 FR0010259150 374 89,1144 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2020 FR0010259150 4,363 86,6987 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2020 FR0010259150 2,000 86,7961 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2020 FR0010259150 794 86,7411 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2020 FR0010259150 798 86,7968 BATE Total 23,647 87,7774

