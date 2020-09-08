Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting rights

exercisable

at Shareholders' meeting August 31st, 2020 23 461 313 33 213 500

A total number of 33 213 500 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 411 926 voting rights attached to the 411 926 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

