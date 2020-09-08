The rolling stock market in Europe is expected to grow by 2.26 thousand units as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 1%.

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rolling Stock Market Analysis Report by Product (Freight cars, Passenger transit vehicles, and Locomotives), Geography (Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/rolling-stock-market-size-in-europe-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the introduction of new railway projects. In addition, growing investments in urban rail transit are anticipated to boost the growth of the rolling stock market.

Many countries in Europe such as Germany, the UK, and France are making significant investments to improve domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels. Railway lines are an important part of these investments due to their cost-effectiveness when it comes to long route lengths. For instance, in 2017, countries in Europe approved several new railway projects that included new lines, doubling of existing lines, and electrification of tracks. For example, Rail Baltica, an ongoing freight transport project that connects Helsinki (Finland) to Berlin, Germany is expected to be completed by 2024. Many such railway construction projects are expected to drive the growth of the rolling stock market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Five Rolling Stock Companies:

Alstom Holdings SA

Alstom Holdings SA operates its business through segments such as Rolling Stock, Signalling solutions, Integrated systems, and Services. The company offers Tramways, Trains LRV, Metros, Suburban trains X'Trapolis range, Locomotives Prima T6, Prima T8, Prima M4, Prima H3 and H4, and High-speed trains Avelia Pendolino amongst others.

Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aviation and Transportation. The company offers metro, tram and light rail, and monorail.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA operates its business through segments such as Rolling stock and Buses. The company offers Oaris, high-speed and very high-speed trains; Civity, modular trains for regional and commuter services; Inneo, metro units adapted to the needs of each city; Urbos, tramways, light metros and train-trams; and Bitrac, diesel, and electric locomotives.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Information and Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems and Equipment, Automotive Systems, High Function Materials and Components, Construction Machinery, and Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems. The company offers High Speed Trains, Tilting Train, and Urban Transport.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyundai Motor Co. operates its business through segments such as Vehicle, Finance, and Others. The company offers EMUs, high speed trains, LRVs, MAGLEVs, TRAMs, DMUs, passenger coaches, and electrical equipments under its subsidiary HYUNDAI ROTEM Co.

Rolling Stock Market Product Outlook (Growth, Thousand Units, 2020-2024)

Freight cars

Passenger transit vehicles

Locomotives

Rolling Stock Market Geography Outlook (Growth, Thousand Units, 2020-2024)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

