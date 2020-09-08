Cred Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program to Deliver Payment Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Cred, a global digital asset lending and borrowing platform, announced today that it has joined Visa's Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa. Acceptance into this program allows Cred to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa offers.

Through Fast Track, Cred will leverage several Visa capabilities to facilitate lending and borrowing of digital assets around the world. This includes sending interest payments directly to customer bank accounts through Visa's network, issuing Crypto Line of Credit (C-LOC) cards that allow customers to access a credit line without liquidating their crypto assets, and an easy way to acquire digital assets using Visa payment products.

"We're excited to join Visa's Fast Track program, which will further Cred's mission of providing fair financial services and expand its lending and borrowing services in the most efficient way possible," said Dan Schatt, CEO and Co-Founder of Cred. "Cred has always served as a bridge between traditional banking and blockchain based financial services and having a direct relationship with Visa will enable the company to scale much more rapidly to support the significant growth occurring with digital asset lending."

"As the preferred network for digital currency wallets, we are excited to help innovative fintechs like Cred harness the value of Visa's network," said Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto at Visa. "Through the Fast Track program, we can support Cred with access to Visa's experts, technology, and resources to scale with efficiency."

Cred is a licensed lender headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, supporting crypto exchanges, wallets, foundations and financial applications with its industry-leading crypto-backed lending and borrowing platform. Founded by financial technology veterans, Cred powers the financial services offerings for some of the most well-known blockchain organizations globally, For more information, visit www.mycred.io.

