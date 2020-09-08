Patriot Gold Corp: Patriot Gold Provides Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) Patriot Gold Corp. ("Patriot") provided the following update today to shareholders.

Patriot Gold owns a 3% royalty on the Moss Mine, now in commercial production and owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp("Vertex"). The Moss Mine is an open pit, heap-leach, gold-silver operation located in northern Arizona.

Vertex has continued to make significant progress in expanding monthly production, recently reporting record monthly production of 4,218 gold ounces and 37,171 silver ounces for July 2020. Vertex has also been conducting a drilling program with the goal of identifying additional ounces near the current pit and expanding the resource.

Patriot recorded $929,780 in royalty revenue during the first half of 2020, compared to $537,337 in the first half of 2019.

Patriot also owns a 2% royalty on the Bruner gold project ("Bruner"). The Bruner is owned by Canamex Gold Corp ("Canamex"). Although the Bruner is not in production, a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was completed on it in 2016, and an updated PEA in 2018.

Patriot also owns a 100% interest in three exploration projects: the Windy Peak gold project, the Rainbow Mountain gold project, and the Vernal gold project.

Patriot's Windy Peak gold project ("Windy Peak") is located approximately 45 miles southeast of Fallon in the state of Nevada, and consists of 114 unpatented claims totaling approximately 2,337 contiguous acres. Windy Peak is situated in a gold-producing region which hosts such deposits as the Paradise Peak and Rawhide. Windy Peak has been the focus of extensive historical work, including geologic mapping, rock and float sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling. Patriot has completed two drilling programs on the Windy Peak, the first consisting of a core drilling program in 2018, and the second consisting of a reverse-circulation drilling program in 2019. Both drilling programs have returned positive results, and further drilling is planned.

Patriot's Rainbow Mountain gold project ("Rainbow") is located approximately 23 km southeast of Fallon, in the state of Nevada, and consists of 81 unpatented lode claims totaling approximately 1,620 contiguous acres. Surface sampling has been conducted on Rainbow by Patriot and a drilling program is now permitted.

Patriot's Vernal gold project ("Vernal") is located approximately 140 miles east-southeast of Reno in the state of Nevada, and consists of 12 unpatented mining claims totaling 120 contiguous acres. Patriot has conducted geologic mapping and rock chip sampling, and has completed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the project.

About Patriot Gold Corp

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Windy Peak gold project, Rainbow Mountain gold project, and Vernal gold project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

