Growing at an annualized rate of over 9%, the antibody discovery services market is projected to be worth USD 6.5 billion by 2030; the antibody discovery platforms market is estimated to be worth close to USD 6 billion by 2030: Roots Analysis

High target specificity and favorable safety profiles offered by antibody based pharmacological interventions has created a high demand for such molecules; the domain has witnessed an increased inflow of investments and collaboration opportunities.

The development of such biologics is inherently complex, and many drug developers are now seeking to optimize R&D efficiency and affiliated costs. As a result, innovator companies are outsourcing most of their discovery-stage operations to specialty contract research organizations (CROs), which offer a plethora of advanced technologies to cater to the evolving needs. It is also worth highlighting that stakeholders engaged in this domain are actively undertaking initiatives to develop interventions for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 80 players claim to offer services for antibody discovery

Over 90% of the aforementioned players provide services for hit generation, followed by those offering services for antibody humanization (58%). It is worth mentioning that five service providers claim to have the required expertise to serve as one-stop-shops for all the antibody discovery steps.

More than 120 companies offer antibody discovery platforms

It is worth highlighting that close to 180 technologies focused on antibody discovery are presently available in the market. Further, nearly 50% platforms use library-based methods to discover antibodies. Amongst these, phage display is currently the most widely used technique. This is followed by single cell-based methods (20%).

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 18%, between 2015 and 2020

In the last five years, more than 400 agreements were inked related to antibody discovery, with the maximum activity being reported in 2018. Majority of partnership deals signed within this domain were licensing agreements (25%), product development and commercialization agreements (24%), and R&D agreements (18%).

Nearly USD 7 billion has been invested in the antibody discovery domain, during 2016-2020

The aforementioned amount was raised across more than 140 funding instances. It is important to mention that, in 2019-2020, over USD 2 billion was raised by antibody discovery service and platform providers across close to 40 instances. Majority of the funding in this year was acquired through venture capital rounds (42%), grants (20%), and instances of initial public offering (10%).

The antibody discovery services market is anticipated to be worth over USD 6 billion by 2030

Majority of the market opportunity (60%) is expected to be generated from antibody services offered through phage display and hybridoma based methods, followed by those using transgenic animal based methods; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well.

The licensing market opportunity for antibody discovery platforms is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of close to 10%, during 2020-2030

By 2030, North America is estimated to capture over 50% (in terms of revenues generated) share of the antibody discovery platforms market. It is worth mentioning that the market for antibody discovery platforms in Asia-pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace, during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in offering services and platforms for antibody discovery?

What are the most popular types of services offered for antibody discovery?

Who are the key opinion leaders from renowned academic and research institutes that can help you drive efforts related to antibody discovery?

What is the trend of capital investments being made in the antibody discovery market?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the opportunities for antibody discovery service and platform providers in emerging markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 6.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the antibody discovery services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Steps Involved in the Antibody Discovery Process

Antigen Designing



Hit Generation



Lead Selection



Lead Optimization



Lead Characterization

Antibody Discovery Method Used

Phage Display



Hybridoma



Transgenic Animal



Yeast Display



Single Cell



Others

Nature of Antibody Generated

Humanized



Human



Chimeric



Murine

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

The USD 5.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the antibody discovery platforms market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Payment

Upfront Payments



Milestone Payments

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, in the foreseen future, competition within antibody discovery services and platforms is expected to grow significantly, resulting in an increase in the overall market value. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Tracey Mullen (Chief Executive Officer, Abveris Antibody)

(Chief Executive Officer, Abveris Antibody) Lisa Delouise (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nidus Biosciences)

(Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nidus Biosciences) Mark Kubik (Chief Business Officer, AvantGen)

(Chief Business Officer, AvantGen) Chun-Nan Chen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology)

(Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology) Giles Day (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio)

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio) Kevin Heyries (Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera)

Sanjiban K Banerjee (Director, AbGenics Life Sciences)

Ignacio Pino (Chief Executive Officer and President, CDI Laboratories)

(Chief Executive Officer and President, CDI Laboratories) Jeng Her (Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences)

(Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences) Thomas Schirrmann (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB)

(Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB) Debra Valsamis (Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions)

(Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions) Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals)

(Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals) Aaron Sato (former Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of the platform(s) / service(s) offered, details of recent developments related to antibody discovery and an informed future outlook.

Abzena

Abwiz Bio

Aragen Bioscience

BIOTEM

ChemPartner

Creative Biolabs

Distributed Bio

Harbour BioMed

HD Biosciences

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Integral Molecular

Kymab

LakePharma

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys

PX'Therapeutics

Syd Labs

Viva Biotech

Wuxi Biologics

