The camping lights and lanterns market is expected to grow by USD 87.08 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2020-2024

The number of people participating in adventure tourism has increased significantly over the years. This is because adventure tourism is believed to offer various health benefits and there is no set age limit for adventure tourism. The uptake of adventure tourism is relatively higher among the urban population, especially in Western countries such as the US. For instance, in 2016, nearly 60% of the population belonging to the age group of 25-44 years participated in outdoor recreational activities and sports in the US. The growth in the adventure tourism market is increasing the demand for camping equipment such as camping lights and lanterns, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the enhancement in product features through advanced technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market: Enhancement in Product Features Through Advanced Technology

Growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to introduce innovative products to attract consumers. Some of the innovative features introduced in camping lights include USB charging ports, flashlight, red lights for better night vision, yellow lights to keep insects away, remote control facility, and SOS mode for emergencies. Some vendors are replacing traditional fluorescent lamps with LEDs to save energy. The market is also witnessing the introduction of solar lights and lanterns that are more effective than conventional lanterns in terms of energy efficiency. The introduction of such innovative products is fueling the growth of the global camping lights and lanterns market.

"Increasing investment in R&D and rising emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the camping lights and lanterns market by Product (Flashlights, Lanterns, and Headlamps) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the camping lights and lanterns market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high growth in the outdoor market in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

