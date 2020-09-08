Demand for Sustainable, Smart Solutions to Mark Cosmetic Packaging Market Landscape from 2018 to 2026: TMR

Advancements in printing technology and premiumization of products are set to be major contributors of growth in the global cosmetic packaging market

Hair care products and skin care products segments under the application category are set to witness notable increase in their demand over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chic designs and high graphic printing are taking over cosmetic packaging. And, the increasing attractiveness, often used as a product differentiation strategy, is anticipated to contribute to growth in the global cosmetic packaging market. Over the period of 2018 to 2026, it is expected to chart a CAGR of 4.7%.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Factors such as enhanced appeal of products and extended shelf life are set to contribute to this growth. Increase in commercial set-ups is also set to be a notable factor of growth over the forecast period."

Key Findings of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Study:

Increasing penetration of e-commerce in urban as well as in rural areas is creating a positive impact on global cosmetic packaging market's growth

In emerging markets, access to and use of internet is increasing, leading to higher penetration of e-commerce

Demand for hair care and skin care products in growing and is set to witness growth over the forecast period

Growth in demand for personalized, sustainable, and smart packaging is being witnessed

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cosmetic Packaging Market:

Printing and material technology is witnessing notable advancements and that is set to drive the market for cosmetic packaging forward

Demand for cosmetics is high and growing steadily owing to a number of factors and that is paving way for a high growth trajectory

Increase in disposable income and growing social media influence, which pushes people towards a higher standard of beauty, are leading to higher demand for cosmetics

Growing geriatric population is also set to drive demand for cosmetics, pushing up demand for attractive packaging

Increase in number of commercial set-ups is propelling the market growth higher as high-end services provided by these garner more attention

Personalized, smart, and reusable packaging solutions are witnessing growth in demand in the market

Regional Analysis of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to chart growth in the global cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period

(APAC) region is set to chart growth in the global cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period Growing number of commercial set-ups and their growing popularity is set to contribute to regional growth

Competitive Analysis of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market:

The global cosmetic packaging market is fragmented. Players setting new benchmarks are Aptar Group, Inc, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd., Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass sas, Essel Propack Ltd, Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd, HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Transparency Market Research has evaluated financials, strategies, recent developments, and product portfolios of prominent players to provide a holistic competitive dashboard. Product development is a critical step forward in the direction of capturing larger market share. That makes research and development (R&D) activities significant. Mergers and acquisitions have been noted over the past few years, aiming at combining of resources, consolidating market position, or improving regional penetration.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others (Ceramic)

By Application Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Nail Care

By Container Type:

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

By Capacity:

< 50 ml

50- 100 ml

100 - 150 ml

150 - 200 ml

> 200 ml

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

