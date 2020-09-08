The global dialyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 3.19 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005578/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dialyzer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dialyzer Market Analysis Report by Product (High-flux dialyzer and Low-flux dialyzer) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/dialyzer-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of renal disorder. In addition, the growing preference toward home dialysis is anticipated to boost the growth of the Dialyzer Market.

The growing incidence of CKDs such as ESRD and renal diseases is expected to drive the dialyzer market growth. The major reasons for the cause of chronic kidney disorders are diabetes and hypertension. The increasing incidence of these diseases is leading to various health issues such as inflammation in the kidneys, diabetes, urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, and renovascular disease. These disorders are likely to cause kidney failure, leading to the increased demand for dialysis equipment.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dialyzer Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. has business operations under various segments such as critical care, health care, construction materials, fibers, homes, electronics, and chemicals. The company's key offerings include APS series, REXEED series, ViE series, KF-201 series, and Leoceed series.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company's key offerings include Diacap Pro Dialyzer and xevonta.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. has business operations under three geographic divisions: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company's key offerings include NEPHRAL, Theralite, EVODIAL 1.0, Revaclear 300, Polyflux 6H, and POLYFLUX 14L.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA operates its business through four geographic divisions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company's key offerings include FX CorDiax, FX classix, and FX paed.

JMS Co.Ltd.

JMS Co.Ltd. offers its products and services in various countries such as Japan, Singapore, China, Philippines, and Germany. The company offers dialyzers which replace the function of kidney by removing excess water and metabolic waste products from the blood using an artificial membrane known as hollow fiber.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dialyzer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

High-flux dialyzer size and forecast 2019-2024

Low-flux dialyzer size and forecast 2019-2024

Dialyzer Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005578/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/