Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API Management and integration software, has been awarded the 2020 API Award for Best in Microservices Infrastructure. The award celebrates technical innovation, adoption and reception in the API Microservices industries and use by a global developer community.

"We are delighted to win Best in Microservices Infrastructure from API World," said Vince Padua, Axway Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. "This award builds on the recognition we've received from other industry analysts such as Forrester Research, Inc. where we scored 5 out of 5 in the microservices support and integration criterion in The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020.¹ Microservices and APIs power innovation and are a critical component to enterprise solutions that impact the bottom line, growth, innovation and collaboration."

Across the globe, thousands of companies count on Axway's API solutions, including AVEM, the leader in France for cashless card services for banks and large retailers. AVEM uses AMPLIFY API Management to expose 80 microservices via its central API catalog. These new services have the potential to digitize and automate many common customer journeys, such as requesting changes to a contract, ordering consumables and requesting payment terminal repairs.

"We were faced with an important choice: either develop a one-off solution for each client, or seize the opportunity to transform our business with an API-enabled architecture," said Farid Latti, Manager, Architecture and Security, AVEM. "We were confident that building a reusable solution would enable us to cut onboarding times for new banking clients dramatically, and we looked for an expert partner to help us. Our work with Axway is making it easier than ever for our clients to consume our payments processing services."

"Axway is helping empower developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the 2020 API Awards. "Today's cloud-based SaaS software and hardware increasingly is powered by an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture. Axway's win is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy."

The award will be formally presented during API World 2020 Virtual, October 27-29, 2020.

¹The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., August 4, 2020

About Axway

Axway revitalizes heritage IT infrastructures, helping more than 11,000 customers accelerate their digital journeys, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With the AMPLIFY platform which combines APIs, MFT, B2B integration, and content services we guide innovation and enhance the customer experience faster and more securely than ever. axway.com

